UGC Chairman Urges All Central Universities to Adopt CUET PG for Admissions

The University Grant Commission (UGC) chief M Jagadesh Kumar has urged all central universities to adopt CUET-PG for admissions in 2023-24 academic batch. So far, central universities had the option to adopt CUET for its post-graduation courses admissions.

The UGC chief believes that CUET offers a uniform platform and equitable possibilities to candidates throughout the nation, especially those from the North-East, rural, and other remote locations, and aids in improving relationships with the universities. Hence, CUET- PG can allow candidates to sit for numerous central and participating universities with just one exam, covering a wide audience. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is charged with the responsibility to conduct the CUET-UG/PG.

“As you are aware, CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East, rural, and other remote areas and helps to establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination enables the candidates to cover a broad outreach and be part of the admission process to various Central and participating universities," Kumar told PTI.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the CUET-UG and PG. All central universities should join CUET-PG just as they have done for CUET-UG, it will enhance the opportunities for students across India to join India’s best universities. Therefore, I urge all central universities to use CUET-PG scores for admission to the PG programmes," he added.

Also read| Dual Degrees Will Make Global Education Affordable for Indian Students: UGC Chief

The official timetable states that the CUET PG will take place from June 1 to June 10 for the academic year 2023–2024. According to earlier information from Kumar, the results for the same will be released in the first week of July. The registration and application process for CUET PG 2023 will start in the mid of March 2023. “Great chance for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes utilising the CUET-PG score," the UGC Chairman tweeted on December 28.

Delhi University has said it will adopt CUET PG for admissions to all programmes in all categories from the upcoming academic year. The decision was made public by the university during the executive council meeting held on December 8. Instead of DUET, the CUET PG score will now be utilised to evaluate applicants.

Read all the Latest Education News here