UGC Chairperson M Jagdesh Now to Head AICTE Too

The chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will now also take the additional charge of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The chairperson of AICTE Anil D Sahasrabudhe who has attained the retirement age of 65 years will be relieved from his duties on September 1.

The Ministry of Education will be holding a recruitment process for the post of chairperson AICTE. In the meantime, the UGC chairperson will be holding the additional charge. Earlier, there was a proposal to merge UGC, and AICTE under and National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) under a single body called the Higher Education Commission of India. The proposal is expected to be rolled out soon.

Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the IIT Guwahati joined All AICTE as Chairman in 2015.

Kumar was earlier JNU vice-chancellor, his tenure at the varsity was controversial. Several controversies from the sedition row of 2016 and lockdown of his office multiple times to then HRD Minister getting stuck for over six hours at the venue of JNU’s convocation in 2019 took place during his tenure.

He has also worked as an assistant professor at IIT Kharagpur and Associate Professor at IIT Delhi.

Academically, Kumar has obtained MS in electrical engineering and PhD in EE from the Dept of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He still teaches and supervises PhD students at IIT Delhi.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here