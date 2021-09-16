UGC Debars GITAM University AP From Offering Online, Distance Learning For 1 Year

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has debarred the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) Andhra Pradesh from offering online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses for the academic year 2021-22. The commission in its official notification said that the institute has allegedly not followed UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulations, 2017, 2018 and 2020 for offering online and ODL courses.

The official statement reads, “GITAM, Andhra Pradesh has not adhered to the regulations and admitting students in violations of the provision of regulation.”

The decision to debar the institute from offering ODL and online programmes was taken in UGC’s 551st meeting held on July 1. The commission has further advised the general public to not take admission in any course offered by the institute through distance education and online mode. The institute is also instructed to not admit any student in any ODL or online programmes during the debarred period of one year.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson at GITAM has denied violating any regulations laid by UGC and told Careers360, “We at GITAM follow every regulation laid down by the UGC, we are studying the notice and will work with the regulatory body to understand the specific issue.”

Those willing to opt for regular courses at GITAM University can take admission. Only the ODL and online programmes have been debarred by the UGC for one year.

GITAM University is a deemed university established in 1980 in Vishakhapatnam. The varsity offers several undergraduates, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in technology, pharmacy, science, management, law etc.

