UGC Directs Educational Institutes to Share List of Activities For International Year of Millets

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities and colleges to participate in the celebrations of the International Year of Millets (IYoM), 2023. In its letter dated October 31, the commission asked the higher education institutes to present a list of the events they have already undertaken and ones they propose to hold to mark this celebration. The letter has also requested relevant authorities to attach photos and videos of celebrations that have already been undertaken.

The list of events needs to be shared with cdn.edu@nic.in as per the attached annexure with the letter In an earlier letter dated November 2021, the UGC had asked all HEIs to take actions like the following to mark IYoM 2023,

“Hold awareness programmes to emphasise the health benefits of millets, which are known to help deal with problems like obesity and diabetes.

Encouraging consumption of millet via banners and posters put up across campuses. Adding millets in the diet charts of canteens of HEIs.

Hosting events like debates, quizzes, and lectures on the importance of millets for health and the environment,” stated the UGC.

In line with these suggestions, in September this year, the UGC also shared a month-wise calendar of activities to be carried out in HEIs. This calendar included activities like lecture series, industrial visits, training programs, and Rangoli and slogan writing competitions.

India is laying particular focus on the IYoM celebrations as it was the one who proposed to dedicate a year to millets. The idea behind the proposal was to dedicate a year to generating awareness about the benefits of nutritious, climate-resilient millets all over the world. Another aim of marking the year was to inspire all stakeholders to work towards improving the production and productivity of millets globally. The proposal received support from 72 member countries. Following this, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on March 5, 2021.

