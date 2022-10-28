UGC Does not Recognise Online PhD Programmes, Warns Students Against Taking Admission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning notice, to students informing that it does not recognise online PhD programmes provided by EdTech companies in collaboration with international educational institutions. In the notice, the commission also stated that in order to award PhD degrees to students, all higher education institutions must adhere to UGC regulations and their amendments.

UGC advises Students and public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes.

In the latest notice, the UGC reiterated that it is mandatory for all higher education institutions to follow UGC regulations and its amendments to award PhD degrees. “To maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has announced the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016,” the UGC notice in a newspaper advertising states. All Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are required to issue PhDs in accordance with UGC Regulations and its revisions.

Students and the general public are now cautioned not to be duped by marketing for online PhD programmes provided by EdTech companies working with foreign educational institutions. The UGC does not recognise such online PhD programmes. Before enrolling, prospective students and the general public are urged to confirm the validity of PhD programmes in accordance with UGC Regulation 2016,” AICTE UGC stated.

The UGC suggested changes to the current regulations for PhD programmes in March 2022. The UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) 2022 suggested that 60 per cent of the total PhD seats be filled by students who qualified for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and the rest 40 per cent to be filled by entrance exams held by universities.

