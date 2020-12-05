UGC Extends Admission Deadline for Open and Distance Learning and Online Programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extension the last day of application to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and other online programmes for September-October academic session 2020-21 from November 30 to December 31, 2020.

In its official notification, UGC has asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HIE) to upload the admission details on UGC DEB portal by December 15. Earlier, the last date to apply for UGC ODL and other online programmes was October 31 which was later extended to November 30 on the basis of the request received by HEIs.

Candidates can read the UGC official notification here 1945607_Public-Notice.pdf

UGC has released an official notification on October 1 for the invitation of applications from HEIs to offer ODL and other online programmes. According to the official notification, only top 100 in University category of National Institutional Ranking Framework, at least twice in three preceding cycles are eligible to start full-fledged online programmes without prior approval of the UGC.

The regulations that were specified by the commission are:

1. The Higher Educational institutions can start a maximum of three undergraduate programmes and 10 postgraduate programmes with the approval of its statutory authorities. Provided that the NAAC and NIRF Ranking requirements shall be valid for the academic session 2020-2021 onwards.

2. HEIs were required to submit the application, the needed information, and an affidavit to the UGC concerning the same. The application window was available till October 15.

3. The official notification also stated that the Higher Educational Institutions that want to start more than the specified number of programmes will have to seek prior permission from the commission.

Read the complete notification here 9487255_Public_notice-Exempted.pdf (ugc.ac.in)

Meanwhile, the commission has also extended the date for submission of thesis for MPhil/PhD students till June 30, 2021 keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Earlier, the last date to submit the thesis was December 31.