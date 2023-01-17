UGC Extends Deadline For Feedback On Draft Regulation For Foreign Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the regulations on setting up and operation of campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India. As per the notice on January 5, the statutory body asked all stakeholders to share their feedback on the regulation by January 18. Now the UGC has extended this deadline to February 3.

With this regulation, foreign higher educational institutions (FHEIs) will be able to establish campuses in India following approval from the UGC, said the UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. In order for FHEIs to establish campuses in India, they must meet specific requirements. Furthermore, the foreign university applying for the same must also have achieved a ranking in the top 500 of the overall or subject-specific worldwide rankings. This ranking will be determined by the commission from time to time. The FHEI applicant should also be a renowned institution in their home country.

The guidelines issued by UGC have stated that the applicant universities must put out their prospectus for the access of students. This prospectus shall include information on the fee structure, the number of seats in each programme, the eligibility criteria, the admissions procedure, and the refund policy on their website. The prospectus must be available at least 60 days before the admission process begins.

UGC has also stated that foreign universities with campuses in the country can only offer full-time programmes in offline mode. This means there will be no online or distance learning available to students in these institutions. In addition to this, the applicant universities that fulfill all the criteria will get the initial approval for 10 years. This will be renewed in the ninth year subject to the meeting of certain conditions. UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar also added and clarified that these institutions will not offer any such study programme which damages the national interest of India or the standards of higher education in the country.

