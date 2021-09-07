UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline Till December 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for MPhil/PhD thesis submission up till December 31. This is the third time that UGC has extended the deadline to submit the MPhil and PhD thesis. Following requests by students to extend the deadline due to the hardships faced during the pandemic, the commission extended the deadline.

“Considering a large number of requests and also keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, the extension is given for submission of M.Phil/Ph.D thesis till December 31, 2021," reads the official statement by UGC.

The commission also stated that the extension shall also be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of MPhil, PhD thesis is on or before December 31. Though the thesis submission deadline has been extended, the tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only.

The MPhil-PhD thesis submission deadline has been extended several times. Earlier, it was supposed to close by December 31, last year. However, keeping in view the pandemic situation and subsequent closure of educational institutions, the commission has extended it up to June 30 this year but has been extended once again.

As the universities have remained closed for the past several months, the students have not been able to conduct their research experiments in the laboratories. Further, the students couldn’t access the library services that are needed for the completion of the thesis.

It is mandatory for all the research scholars to submit their thesis and publication work to obtain the MPhil, PhD degrees. As the schools and colleges have started to resume functioning, students can now access the library and laboratories to conduct their research and prepare their thesis within the closure date.

Meanwhile, the UGC has allowed 11 more universities to offer open and distance learning (ODL) programmes from July 2021. The decision was made after Standing Appellate Committee (SAC) meeting which was held on June 30 and July 1.

