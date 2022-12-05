UGC Gives nod to 3 Private Universities to Offer Online Degree Programmes From Next Year

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has given approval to three private institutes for offering online degree programmes from the next academic year, 2022-23. According to the UGC notice, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies in Haryana, GLA University, and Amity University in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to online UG courses.

The UGC directed these higher education institutions (HEIs) to ensure compliance with entry-level qualifications, programme duration (minimum and maximum), mode of admission, and the number of credits as per UGC Notification and Specification of Degrees, 2014, UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, and other instructions issued by the commission and other statutory and regulatory bodies.

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research And Studies has been approved to offer online BCA, BBA, BA Hons Economics, BCom, and MCom courses, whereas GLA University has been approved to offer online BCom Hons and BBA degrees. On the other hand, Amity University has received permission to offer six online degree programmes- Bachelor of Social Work, BA in Journalism and Mass Communication, BCom (General), MA in English, MA in Public Policy and Governance, and Master of Social Work.

The online degree programmes offered by these universities have received initial approval for the academic years - 2022-23 to 2025-26. Amity University, however, has approval for an extra year, valid till 2026-27

As per the approval, the academic session July -August 2022 has been revised to September 2022, with the last date of admission on November 15. It is to be noted by all the HEIs that punitive action will be taken against them in case of non-compliance to submit details on the UGC DEB web portal.

All universities must get prior consent from the UGC to offer open and distance learning courses. The universities may offer ODL programmes with the commission’s approval if they meet all of the requirements listed in the regulations.

