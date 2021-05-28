UGC Issues List of 123 SWAYAM Courses, Asks Colleges to Use MOOCs for Online Education

Considering the COVID-19 situation and subsequent closure of the higher education institutes, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of 123 courses available at SWAYAM - an online platform of the government. Since the education is continuing online since March 2020 and there are no reopening dates in sight for colleges, the UGC has allowed institutes to avail of MOOCs (massive open online courses available) at SWAYAM.

Colleges can check the MOOCs available at SWAYAM and ask their students to take a course on the platform. Students who complete the course at SWAYAM will get academic credits. These credits will be used by the institute in devising results. Institutes are allowed to impact 40 per cent of the total syllabus via these digital platforms. At SWAYAM, students can find faculty from top institutes including IITs, IISERs, IISc, and others.

In the list issued recently, a total of 123 courses is shared with institutes. This includes 82 undergraduate and 40 postgraduate courses. “On the current scenario of the second wave of the COVID-19, Universities & Colleges are requested to make optimum use of the SWAYAM online platform for the benefit of the students/learners. The list of 83 UG and 40 PG MOOCs courses, which are ready to be offered on the SWAYAM platform in July-October Semester 2021," said the UGC in a letter to heads of all higher education institutes.

As per the rules, the final evaluation of a course will be based on internal assessment and semester-end exams and the internal assessment (with a maximum of 30 per cent marks) based on instruments such as discussion forums, quizzes, assignments, sessional examinations and the complete evaluation scheme of a course shall be announced at the time of launch of the course can be opted, as per the credit transfer guidelines of UGC.

“As you are aware that, the nation has been in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 which necessitated the closure of Higher Education institutions (HEls) and currently also with the second COVID wave HEls continue with the online education for uninterrupted learning," the UGC added.

“It is earnestly hoped that Universities and Colleges will come forward in large numbers to adopt the SWAYAM courses for credit transfer, and encourage more and more students to enroll in these courses to ensure uninterrupted teaching-learning for students," it added.

