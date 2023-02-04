The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) that are ready to be offered for the January semester of 2023. The MOOCs are currently available on the SWAYAM portal at swayam.gov.in. “The list of MOOCs, which are ready to be offered by UGC, CEC, llM-B, NPTEL, IGNOU on SWAYAM Platform for January Semester also be seen at SWAYAM Portal at - swayam.gov.in,” reads the notice.

The list of MOOCs that are offered by the following National Coordinators includes the University Grants Commission (UGC), Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B), National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), and Indira Gandhi Open National University (IGNOU).

The MOOCs are part of the country’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA). It aims to revive India as a major tourist and cultural destination for Buddhists. This also covers Buddhist history, Buddhist philosophy, Abhidhamma (Pali), and an additional course on community engagement or civic involvement and social responsibility.

According to information provided by the SWAYAM board, around 2 lakh students from the last two academic years have benefited from the credit transfers for SWAYAM courses. The board has also asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) to approve the MOOCs listed above and adopt their statutory bodies as per the Commission regulations in credit framework for online learning programmes via study webs of active learning for young aspiring minds.

The commission has asked students and learners to enroll for these courses in large numbers as well as get the benefit of credit transfer from their concerned HEIs.

The SWAYAM MOOCs courses schedule includes:

-History of Indian Buddhism: The last date to enroll is March 15. The course will begin on February 6 and the course will end on May 22. Meanwhile, Abhidhamma (Pali) and Buddhist Philosophy have the same date as above.

-Community engagement and social responsibility: The enrolment end date is March 15. The course begins on February 6 and the course ends on April 17.

As per the latest update, UGC has extended the deadline for submission of feedback, comments, or suggestions to February 20. The stakeholders who haven’t submitted the feedback yet can do through the email address provided by UGC on or before the last date.

