UGC Launches Job Portal NET, JRF, SET Qualified, Non-Teaching Jobs to be Available Soon

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has launched an academic job portal for PhD, National Eligibility Test (NET), Junior Research Fellowship, and State Eligibility Test (SET) qualified candidates. This portal will help eligible individuals to bring their academic profile to the attention of universities and colleges and get them suitable placements. Candidates will have to register and make their profiles on the portal ugc.ac.in/jobportal for teaching jobs available in the institutions.

The ‘Academic Job Portal’ will help employers to post the job recruitment and vacancies and search for suitable candidates. Candidates will be able to apply for all the teaching jobs available in the respective colleges through the portal. Soon non-teaching jobs will also be included via the platform, claims UGC.

“The UGC is in the process of upgrading the job portal with the inclusion of Non-Teaching vacancies and also adding some new features," said UGC in an official statement. Non-teaching jobs include a wide range of administrative roles in various fields including engineering, security, health, library, accounts, and others. The job portal will become operational soon.

Earlier, all the higher educational institutions notified about vacant teaching and non-teaching posts on their respective websites or through media. Also, the recruitment process was opaque in the private sector. However, this scheme will not only make it easier for eligible candidates to find a job but will also make the recruitment process more transparent.

Earlier, in February 2021, the UGC had directed all central and state universities to fill up all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts under various reserved categories. All the institutions were instructed to furnish the details related to teaching and non-teaching vacancies as well as admissions to all level courses and hostel accommodation during 2020-21 on their website and on the UGC portal as well.

