UGC Lists 6 Agencies to Prepare Videos for SWAYAM Online Courses

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has empanelled six new agencies for carrying multimedia related work of the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) online course programme. The proposal request for the empanelment was floated in July last year on the commission’s website.

The proposals sent by various vendors were evaluated by an expert committee formed by the UGC, after which six vendors have been empanelled to carry out multimedia work of SWAYAM on a contract rate basis.

The companies will be responsible for producing video material and multimedia content with animation, graphics, outdoor shooting by following the various guidelines of SWAYAM. Each course contains 20 hours of such video material.

The content should be free from any kind of plagiarism and the agencies have to ensure strict adherence to the clause. The UGC has shared the detailed list of guidelines for the vendors on its website.

The companies will be producing four types of videos in a course. This includes a 5-7 minute course introductory video covering the objective description structure and brief course, content/curriculum, pre-requisites & learning outcomes of the course, duration of the course, grading scheme, and number of credits offered.

A 1-2 minute week introductory video (every week) covering the week wise description and brief content and activities to be undertaken by the student/learner during the week. Another 1-2 minute long week sum up videos (for every week) covering content taught during the week. It also features a course video module of 30 minutes duration, split into 4-5 videos to retain the attention span of the learner.

While preparing the video class, the agencies will guide the subject matter expert (SMEs) regarding the body language and other visual aspects. SMEs should look directly into the camera and should tell extempore, teleprompter reading will not be allowed. The videos have to be interactive in nature and not just a spoken tutorial.

