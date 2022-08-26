UGC Lists Events for Shikshak Parv, Asks Universities to Observe Teacher's Day from September 5 to 9

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all colleges and universities to organise various events and activities on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. Celebrated across the country as Teachers Day on September 5, after the imposition of the National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020, the government of India, observes the day as Shikshak Parv.

For the Shikshak Parv 2022, UGC has released a notification directing all the higher education institutions to observe the events between September 5 and September 9. “The idea behind the celebration of Shikshak Parv is to acknowledge the dignity of the teaching profession and contribution of teachers in nurturing young minds and nation building,” the commission wrote, in the notification.

Also read| No NET or BEd, Know UGC’s Guidelines for Professors of Practice

Suggesting the events, the UGC mentioned felicitation of faculty members, workshops, webinars, book reading, and lectures by eminent scholars, screening of educational films, and exhibition on contribution of teachers in Indian Knowledge System, among others. UGC has mentioned that the listed activities are indicative and that the institutions are allowed to organise similar activities, if not the ones listed by them.

The UGC has requested the higher education institutions to “ensure maximum participation of students” in the various events and activities organised by them. The institutions are required to record the events and share the same on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. The UGC has also requested the institutions to update the monitoring portal set up by the statutory body.

The notification further mentioned, “Details of organisations of the above events and participation may please be shared on the UGC University Activity Monitoring Portal https://uamp.ugc.ac.in/ latest by September 12, 2022.”

The UGC, in July this year, announced that the govt will be awarding some of the “finest teachers” with an honorary award to celebrate their “unique contribution” to improve the quality of school education. The awards titled National Awards to Teachers (NAT) will be given on September 5.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here