UGC Modifies Selection Criteria for National Fellowship Scheme for SC Students

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had modified the selection procedure. As per the revised norms, to award fellowship for MPhil and PhD, students will be selected on the basis of UGC-NET-JRF or CSIR-NET-JRF exams and the candidates, who have already secured admission and qualify NET will be given preference.

National Fellowship scheme for Scheduled Caste Students, is a Central Sector Scheme introduced during the financial year 2005-06 to provide opportunities to Scheduled Castes students for pursuing higher education leading to M.Phil/Ph.D degrees in sciences, humanities, and social science streams. Under the scheme, The scheme 2000 fellowships including 1500 JRF for humanities or social sciences and 500 for science stream are offered per year.

Since the revised guidelines were effective from April 1, 2020 implying for the selection year 2020-21 and onward. This year, on the basis of a joint CSIR-UGC-NET- June, 2020 exam conducted in November 2020, only 407 candidates have been found eligible for award of NFS. “The identified candidates who have not taken admission/registration are advised to get admission and registration for regular and full-time M.Phil/Ph.D in a UGC recognised University/Institution at the first available opportunity but not later than three years from the date of issue of the award letter," says the official notice.

