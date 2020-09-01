UGC NET 2020: Application Correction Window Opens at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window. Applicants who are willing to change their examination centres can do it now on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency has also clarified that all changes need to be made through the portal only. Those who have sent emails to the agency with correction details will also need to make the changes through the website. No changes or corrections will be made through any other mode.

This year, the exam is being conducted from September 16-18 and September 21-25. The agency had also extended the deadline for UGC-CSIR NET due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, NTA stated, “In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks. This is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application or submit the application form for CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another”.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Correction window: Steps

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down, until you can find an option that reads application correction window

Step 3: Hit the link and key in your personal details like date of birth, application number etc

Step 4: Fill in the details of changes that you want to be made. This also includes the option of changing the exam centre

Step 5: Submit the form and ensure that you save a copy for future reference.

For the unversed, the UGC NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship, JRF at various universities and colleges recognised by UGC. Those appearing for the exam can choose a subject from the list of 81 subjects that are provided by the UGC.