UGC NET 2020: NTA Releases Answer Key for 55 Subjects on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional Answer Key of UGC NET 2020 for 55 subjects on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the website and download the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key provided by the agency.

Candidates will be able to see the UGC NET 2020 question paper and their digitally marked responses in order to tally them with the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key. They will also have the option to challenge the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key in case they find any discrepancy in it. They will be provided the option to submit relevant documents in support of their claims.

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 1000 per answer they challenge through digital modes like credit / debit cards and Net banking. In case the challenge holds good, the amount will be refunded back to the source.

The window to challenge the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key has been open since November 5 (9 PM) and will remain open till 9 PM on November 7, 2020. The payment window will be open for another two hours till 11 PM.

Direct Link to check UGC NET 2020 Answer Key:

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Steps to download and challenge UGC NET 2020 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website for UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link: “View Question Paper / Answer Key Challenge”

Step 3: In the new window, enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in the input fields

Step 4: Click on “Answer Key” to download it

Step 5: Click on: “Display of Question Paper and Responses”

Step 6: Match your responses with the Answer Key

Step 7: Click on “Challenge regarding Answer Key”

Step 8: Select the relevant Answer IDs against the Question IDs you want to challenge

Step 9: Submit your objections and make payment

Following the verification of the objections raised by the candidates, NTA will release the UGC NET 2020 Final Answer Key and the Final Results of UGC NET 2020.

The exams of 55 subjects for which the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key has been released were conducted between September 24 and October 17, 2020. The overall examination process will go on till November 13, 2020.

Candidates can qualify for Assistant Professor and JRF depending on the marks they obtain in the UGC NET 2020 exam. The cut-off is higher for JRF and there is an age limit of 30 years as well. There is no age limit to qualify for Assistant Professor.