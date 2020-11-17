UGC NET 2020: NTA Releases Answer Key for Remaining 26 Subjects at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Answer Key of UGC NET 2020 for the remaining 26 subjects on its official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key for 55 subjects was released by NTA. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET 2020 exams for the 26 subjects can now visit the website and download the Answer Key available on the website.

Candidates will be allowed to see the UGC NET 2020 question paper and their digitally marked responses to tally them with the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key given. They will have the option to raise a challenge to the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key if they find any discrepancy in it. They can submit the relevant documents in support of their claims.

Candidates will be required to pay an amount of Rs 1000 for each answer they challenge. They can pay through digital modes like credit / debit cards and Net banking. In case the challenge is found correct, the amount will be refunded to the source.

The window to challenge the UGC NET Answer Key 2020 has been open since November 16 (6 PM) and will remain open till 6 PM on November 18, 2020. The payment window will remain open till 8 PM.

Direct Link to check UGC NET 2020 Answer Key: ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Steps to download and challenge UGC NET 2020 Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website for UGC NET 2020 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link: “View Question Paper / Answer Key Challenge”

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin in the input fields given

Step 4: Click on “Answer Key” to download it

Step 5: Click on “Display of Question Paper and Responses”

Step 6: Match your responses with the Answer Key

Step 7: In case of any claims, click on “Challenge regarding Answer Key”

Step 8: Select the relevant Answer IDs against the corresponding Question IDs you want to challenge

Step 9: Submit your claims and make the payment

NTA will release the Final Answer Key of UGC NET 2020 after verifying the objections raised by the candidates.

The exams of the 26 subjects for which the UGC NET 2020 Answer Key has been released were conducted between November 4 and November 13, 2020. With this, the exams for all subjects have concluded.

Candidates may qualify for Assistant Professor or JRF depending on the score they obtain in the exam. The age limit for JRF is 30 years. There is no qualifying age limit for Assistant Professor.