UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards Soon: Here's All You Need to Know

The admit cards for the UGC NET 2021 will be released soon. Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the NTA’s website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET 2021 exam will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be held from October 6 to 8 and the second from October 17 to 19.

Usually, admit cards are released about a week ahead of the exam. According to reports, the admit cards for UGC NET 2021 exam are expected to be issued by NTA between September 21 to 24.

The UGC NET exam for December 2020 and June 2021 is being conducted together this year. The decision for merging these two exams has been taken by the NTA decision due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

UGC NET 2021 admit cards: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of ugcnetnta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for admit card flashing on the screen

Step 3: Enter the login credentials security code, application number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your Admit card appearing on the screen

Step 5: Click on print

UGC-NET December 2020 was postponed given the Covid-19 pandemic, and UGC NET for June 2021 had to be postponed for the same reason. To regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the NTA, with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they can be conducted together in CBT mode.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to determine the eligibility of appearing candidates for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both at Indian Universities and Colleges.

