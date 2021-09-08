UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Open Till September 12, Check Steps to Edit

National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the application correction window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 for December 2020 and June 2021 sessions on September 7. The registered aspirants can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and verify their particulars and make corrections, if required, by September 12 at 11:50 pm.

The NTA in its official statement said, “The candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by 12 September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances."

This time both the session of UGC-NET have been combined and will be held from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19 respectively. The exam will be conducted for a total of 81 subjects in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET 2021

Step 2: The link for the application correction window is provided on the homepage, click on that.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, a fresh web page will be opened where the candidates will be required to enter the application number, password and security pin to log in.

Step 4: Next, they can check the particulars carefully and make the necessary correction wherever required.

Step 5: Submit the application and pay the processing fee, if required.

Step 6: Download a copy of the UGC NET edited application form for future reference.

Students must note that the correction facility is available only for those who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before September 6. It is only a one-time facility extended by NTA. All the information such as name, contact details, address, category, choice of exam cities, etc., mentioned after the closure of the UGC NET 2021 correction window shall be treated final. In case of any discrepancies or queries, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline number between 09:30 am and 5:30 pm.

