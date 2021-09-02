UGC NET 2021 Application Process to End Soon, Check Exam Pattern

The application process for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) will conclude on September 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. However, the last date for the payment of the examination fee is September 6 up to 11.50 am. The correction in the particulars in the application form will be from September 7 to 12.

The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) from October 6 to October 13 in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

This year the agency has merged the UGC-NET exam for June 2021 and December 2020 sessions. “Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode."

UGC NET 2021: Exam Pattern

UGC-NET will be conducted in the computer-based test CBT mode for a duration of three hours. The paper will be divided into two sections — paper I and paper II. Both the papers will contain objective-type questions. Candidates will have to attempt all the questions from both the papers.

Paper I will have a total of 50 questions and paper II will have 100 questions. Candidates will be awarded two marks for every correct answer. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The questions in the paper I will test the candidate’s reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness and paper II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. The medium of the question paper will be in English and Hindi. Candidates can choose their preferred language during the registration.

The subjects included in UGC-NET are vast. The exam will be conducted for as many as 81 subjects.

