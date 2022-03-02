UGC NET 2021 Merged 2 Sessions, Pass Percentage Should be Doubled too: Aspirants

Revise UGC NET result, demand lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the teachers’ eligibility exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are unhappy with the result because they claim that since this year’s National Eligibility Test (NET) was held by merging two attempts, having only six per cent pass percentage is not fair.

A large section of candidates claim that had there been two separate sessions, then as per rules, six per cent of candidates would have qualified in each of the exam, hence, since students lost one chance due to pandemic and a combined exam was held, the qualifying percentage should be increased to 12 per cent.

The UGC NET result December 2020 and June 2021 sessions were merged due to the pandemic. However, the NTA has followed the rule and qualified only six per cent of candidates who scored the minimum passing marks.

A total of 12,66,509 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 6,71,288 appeared and 52,857 qualified. Considering the shortage of teachers in India, the number should be increased and a ‘fair chance’ should be given to all, demand protesting students.

“Is @ugc_india thinking about revising @DG_NTA #UGCNET results…If Yes…thank you🙏. I know so many who has lost it by 1 Question, they need this! Plz sir, there was a word of passing 12% of candidates but it did not happen. Understand the plight of unreserved candidates also," tweeted one aspirant.

“#UGCNET we don’t want 8%,10% we want our full 12% because if you can merge 2 sessions of the exam as per your convenience then give us 12% only then you can do justice with us," tweeted another.

The UGC NET result was declared on February 19 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted between November 20 to January 5. The UGC NET certificate is valid for JRF for three years while for the post of assistant professor and lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long.

