UGC NET 2021 Postponed Again, New Dates Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet again postponed the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for both December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The exam which was to be held from October 17 to 25 has been deferred till further notice. The new dates will be announced by NTA soon. The December 2020 session was postponed due to COVID-19, hence to regularise the UGC-NET exam cycles, it was merged with June 2021 cycle.

As per the official notice by NTA, “Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGCNET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to subsequent dates which will be announced shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination."

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor across colleges affiliated to UGC, however, it will be based on the vacancy and the college’s recruitment process.

In 2018, the government had made PhD mandatory for the recruitment of assistant professors across UGC colleges but the implementation of the policy has been delayed due to the pandemic. Many PhD candidates could not complete degrees and hence the implementation which was to be done this year was deferred. The Ministry of Education has lifted the criteria for the current year to allow universities to fill the vacant posts.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the plan of implementing the policy has been put on hold just for this year, however, it has not been cancelled. The move is also expected to fill vacant teaching posts across higher education institutes faster.

As per the policy approved in 2018, it gave candidates a three-year window to complete their PhD but due to Covid-19 research activities were put on hold. Besides, the government had also received several representations by MPs and teachers asking to curb any loss of jobs for NET-qualified candidates.

According to existing norms, candidates who qualify for any of the teacher eligibility exams including NET, SET, SLET are eligible to apply for the post of assistant professor. While candidates who have been awarded a PhD degree in accordance with UGC regulations will be exempted from these exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.