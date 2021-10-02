UGC NET 2021 Postponed, Check Revised Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The exam which was to be held from October 6 to 8 will now be conducted from October 17 to 25. The NTA said that the exam is being rescheduled as its dates were clashing with some other entrance tests.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021," NTA said in an official notice.

This further means that the admit card for UGC NET will also be delayed and can be expected around October 10.

This year the NTA has merged the UGC NET June and December sessions. The December 2020 session was postponed due to COVID-19. Thus to regularize the UGC-NET exam cycles, it was merged with June 2021 cycles.

Those who clear UGC NET will be considered for the post of assistant professor based on the vacancy and the college’s recruitment process. Earlier, UGC had decided to make PhD mandatory for the recruitment of assistant professors. however, the implementation of the policy has been delayed.

In 2018, the government had said that to be hired at assistant professor posts, candidates will need a PhD and NET will not be the only criteria for recruitment. It was to be implemented this year, however, due to the pandemic, many PhD candidates could not complete degrees and the implementation has been deferred.

