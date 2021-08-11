UGC NET 2021 to be Held from October 6, Applications Begin at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2021 online application forms on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The registrations will remain open till September 5. The exam will begin on October 6 in online mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — the first one will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online. The last date to pay the exam fee is September 6. Further, the correction window will open from September 7 to 12.

“Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode," the NTA said.

UGC NET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA

Step 2. Click on the UGC NET 2021 apply online link

Step 3. Register using the required credentials. Submit

Step 4. Fill the form. Upload documents

Step 5. Note down your registration number and password. Take a printout of the form for further reference

UGC NET 2021: Documents needed

— University Certificate

— Valid ID proof

— Graduation certificate

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— Scanned copy of passport size photo

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

UGC NET 2021: Age relaxation

For reserved category and women candidates, there will an age relaxation of five years. Candidates with an LLM degree will get a relaxation of three years. A relaxation of up to five years is given to those who served in the armed forces.

There will be no upper age limit criteria for candidates applying for assistant professor. For JRF candidates, they should not be more than 31 years as of October 1, 2021. Relaxation will also be provided to the candidates with research experience in the relevant subject of postgraduation degree up to a maximum of five years

Candidates who clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be eligible to apply for the post of assistant professors. In 2018, UGC had also mandated a PhD degree for the post. The rule was to come to effect from July 1, however, the UGC is still considering when to implement the policy. There has been a delay in implementation due to the COVID-19.

