UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 Today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, How to Download

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET 2022 admit cards for the December 2021 and June 2022 combined attempts will be released today, September 16. Once out, candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from the official website at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The phase 2 exam will be held between September 20 and 30.

Students will need their application number as provided to them during the registration process to be able to access the hall tickets. The UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip was released on September 13. UGC NET is usually held twice a year but due to a delay in schedule this time, the December 2021 and June 2022 attempts have been merged. Last year too, the two sessions were merged.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UGC NET admit card link for phase 2

Step 3: Login using your application number

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future reference

After downloading the admit cards, candidates must cross-check all the information on them. This includes their name, date of birth, subject names, spelling of all details provided, Covid guidelines, exam hall address, timing and other details. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

A new subject ‘Hindu Studies’ has been added to UGC NET 2022. Now, a total of 82 subjects are being offered under the exam. There has been a rise in the number of cities where the exam will be held this year. It will be held in 541 different cities. While last year, the exam was held in 239 locations. The phase 2 of UGC NET was previously scheduled for August 12, 13, and 14 but later postponed. The phase 1 of the exam was held on July 9, 11, and 12, for 33 subjects in 310 examination centres across 225 cities, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said.

