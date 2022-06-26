UGC NET 2022 From July 8, NTA Announces Schedule

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) schedule for the combined December 2021 and June 2022 cycles has been released by the National Testing Agency. As per the released schedule, UGC NET 2022 Exam will commence on July 8, 2022. The NTA announced that these tests will be given on July 8, 9, 11, 12, and on August 12, 13, and 14. Candidates have check the schedule at NTA official website at www.nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency had opened the correction window for candidates from May 31, 2022 to June 1, 2022 till 9 pm.

However, NTA will released a detailed schedule for UGC NET soon, said the agency. “Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in , https://ugcnet.nta.nic in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” reads the NTA notification.

UGC NET is a national-level eligibility test that is conducted twice a year. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the December 2021 cycle and June 2022 cycle of UGC NET was postponed, that caused the delay in the exams. To regularize the examination cycles, NTA now has has merged both December 2021 and June 2022 cycles into a single exam.

This year, the UGC NET 2022 Exam dates of December 2021 and July 2021 have been merged and the exam will begin from July 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 this year, 2022 and then again commence on August 12,13,14 August 2022.

The application window for UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 merged cycles was closed May 30. Soon after the dates, the UGC NET 2022 hall tickets will also be released and wherein candidates will know their examination centre and other details.

For further announcements, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the National Testing Agency, NTA nta.ac.in and updates will be added here accordingly.

