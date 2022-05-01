UGC NET 2022 Notification out, Registrations Begin at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. Those interested can submit the application form online on the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. The application deadline is May 20.

However, NTA has not announced the exact date of the exams, and it is likely that the dates will soon will be released. However, the NTA Chairman earlier has Tweeted that the exam will likely be held in June 2022. Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year, but this time, due to the Covid, the schedule of the exam was disturbed, following which the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

“The slots of JRF of both UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 cycles have been merged while the methodology for subject wise cum category-wise allocation of JRF remain unchanged,” NTA said in an official statement.

UGC NET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make payment

UGC NET 2022: Application fee

The application window has been opened and will remain open till May 20 at 11:30 pm. After this candidates will be have to pay the late fee and apply till 5 pm on May 30. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

The application fee is Rs 1,100 for general; Rs 550 for General-EWS, OBC-NCL; and Rs 275 for SC, ST, PwD, third gender candidates.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) exam is conducted by UGC every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges. The exam will be in computer-based mode and will be held in two shifts on the exam days – from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held in 82 subjects.

