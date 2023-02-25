The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 phase II admit card. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To access the hall ticket, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and Date of Birth (DoB).

As per the schedule, the agency will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 phase II exams on February 28, March 1, and 2. It will be held for five subjects at various exam centres across the country. In case any applicant faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2022 phase II, they must inform the agency immediately.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II to be held on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023-reg” that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Then log in to the candidate portal using your application number and date of birth to access the admit card.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2022 December hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the admit card

Step 6: Keep a printout of the UGC NET 2022 December hall ticket for further use.

Candidates who are going to appear for the UGC NET phase II exam are advised to carry their admit cards along with valid identity proof to the exam centre on the day of the examination. Meanwhile, the examination city slip for the same was released on February 21.

According to the examination schedule, the history paper will be held on February 28, English paper is scheduled on March 1, while co-operation, demography, development planning, development studies, economics, rural economics, econometrics, applied economics, development economics, business economics, physical education, and public administration will be conducted on March 2. The UGC NET phase I December 2022 exams for 57 subjects were conducted on February 21, 22, 23, and 24, this year.

