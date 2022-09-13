UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 Exam City Slip Today, Admit Cards on Sep 16

The UGC NET Exam city Intimation Slip 2022 will be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 13. Candidates can verify and download their city intimation slip by going to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, after it has been released.

The city intimation slips were earlier scheduled to be released on September 11, however, it was postponed for September 13. Apart from this, the NTA will also release the UGC NET admit card on September 16.

Also Read | UGC-NET Second Phase Exams Postponed to be Held in September

The Phase 2 UGC NET test for the December 2021 and June 2022 Merged Cycles will be administered by the National Testing Agency between September 20 and September 30, claims the official notice.

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the UGC NET official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the “UGC NET 2022: City intimation slip” link.

Step 3: Fill the UGC NET application number, date of birth and security pin on the homepage.

Step 4: Afterwards, tap the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the UGC NET city intimation slip 2022 for future use and reference.

Also Read | NTA to re-conduct UGC NET at Centres hit by Techincal glitch

Candidate’s examination centre city will be announced on September 13, 2022, and the admit cards will be displayed to the concerned candidates online on September 16, 2022, according to the official notice by NTA. “With reference to the public notice dated 08 August 2022 regarding scheduling of dates for UGCNET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase II Examination, it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on September 13, 2022,” the notice read.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here