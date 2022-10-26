UGC NET 2022 Result Date and Time Update: Last Date to Raise Objections to Answer Key

The UGC NET result 2022 is likely to be out by this month. The provisional answer key was released on October 23 and the window to raise objections against the answer key of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles has been extended till today, October 26. Earlier, the window to challenge the key was October 24. As per reports, the UGC NET 2022 result will be out on October 30, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Once out, the UGC NET 2022 merged cycles result will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. After the challenges have been made by the candidates, NTA will review and make the changes, if required, in the final answer key, based on which the results will be prepared. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question, along with substantial documents.

UGC NET 2022 answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET

Step 2. Click on UGC NET answer key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Select the question and raise the objection.

Step 5. Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The test was administered on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The examination for the all the subjects was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by UGC every year to determine eligibility of candidates for posts of assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), across universities and colleges.

Last year, after the UGC announced that the NET will be combined, a large section of candidates had claimed that had there been two separate sessions, then as per rules, six per cent of candidates would have qualified in each of the exam, hence, since students lost one chance due to pandemic and a combined exam was held, the qualifying percentage must be increased to 12 per cent.

