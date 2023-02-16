The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will take place from February 21 to March 10. One of the most challenging exams, ensure that you thoroughly prepare and revise. To pass this exam, you must go over the entire syllabus, complete UGC NET previous papers, and take practice tests to learn how to manage your time. All of this is only possible if you have a successful strategy for preparing for the exam.

Here are a few last-minute preparation tips for UGC NET 2023:

Be aware of the new pattern and syllabus

This year, the exam pattern and syllabus have been updated. Candidates must check to see that they are well-versed in the new curriculum. Therefore, you must practice mock exams in a similar manner before exams to ensure that you can answer all of a section’s questions in the allotted time. The syllabus is the first and very crucial step to start preparing for UGC NET.

Get acquainted with the new types of questions

The types of questions on the exam have also changed, along with the pattern of the exam. Some subjects, like logical reasoning, communication, and higher education, now have new syllabuses. Therefore, practice a lot of questions from the new pattern. This is where the latest pattern mock tests come in handy.

Revise the topics well

Very few days are left before D-day, so, revision of topics should be your priority. Do not pick up any new chapters in the last few days. You have already studied whatever you could just revise those studied materials very well. Focus more on revising those topics with which you are comfortable. Also if you have a good habit of making notes of important points, revise them well. Try to revise one subject per day.

Solve and analyse Mock Tests Properly

Mock tests are a great way to perform well in exams. By attempting mock tests, you learn numerous effects, similar to new generalities, time operation as well as diving test pressure. So make sure to exercise enough mock tests before appearing for the factual test. The right way to make the best use of mock tests is to attempt them, check the results, and what your progress is compared to former performance. Another thing that you can do is to keep the track of the questions that you did not get right and go through them again. You can figure out a pattern latterly if all questions are from some specific content, that way you’ll know where you need to make further sweats.

Solve the previous year’s paper

Examine the previous year’s paper to get a feel for the format and difficulty level. The UGC NET previous year’s papers provide a good idea of the difficulty of the questions on the exam. Make preparations accordingly.

Be careful with the choice of questions

The actual exam questions you choose can make or break your chances of success. Choose the questions you’ll try to answer wisely. Section your strengths and make good use of them. Similarly, identify your weaknesses and avoid making mistakes on the exam by doing so. During the exam, avoid getting bogged down in any question. Please leave a question if you are unable to answer it within the allotted time and move on to other questions.

Be ready for surprises and don’t get panic

Don’t be surprised if you are asked new types of questions because UGC NET has introduced new topics. Therefore, if you encounter a novel type of question in the exam, maintain your composure. Give it a look and try to find a solution by putting the fundamental ideas of the subject into practice with an attentive and calm mind. However, if you are unable to solve the problem, move on to the next question rather than taking it as a challenge. Never panic or lose your composure.

— Written by Toshiba Shukla Senior Faculty - UGC NET at BYJU’S Exam Prep

Read all the Latest Education News here