UGC NET Admit Card 2020 for Sept 29, 30 and Oct 1 Exams Released, Check More Details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The NTA UGC NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29, October 1, October 7, 9, 17, 21, 22, 23 and November 5. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

September 24, 2020
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice stating that admit cards for the UGC-NET exam scheduled for September 29, September 30 and October 1 will be released on September 24. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official notice read, “The UGC-NET: June 2020 will be held as per the following revised schedule. Admit cards for the examination to be held on 29.09.2020, 30.09.2020 and 01.10.2020 will be displayed on 24 September 2020. For others, the same shall be displayed on the NTA website soon.”

The NTA UGC NET exam 2020 will be held on September 24, 25, 29, October 1, October 7, 9, 17, 21, 22, 23 and November 5. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall. Aspirants will not be permitted to write the exam without producing the same.

How to download UGC-NET admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGC NET admit card 2020”

Step 3: Enter your credentials and log in

Step 4: A new page consisting of your admit card will open

Step 5: Download your UGC NET 2020 admit card and take a print out for future references

