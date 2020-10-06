UGC NET Admit Card 2020 Released for October 9 and 17 Exams at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency on October 6 released the UGC NET 2020 admit card. The admit card has been released online on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. These admit cards are for the exams that are scheduled to be held on October 9 and October 17.

Here are the steps that need to be followed in order to download the admit card for UGC NET 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for an option that reads admit card on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page, wherein you will be asked to enter your credentials. Key in your details carefully and hit the submit button

Step 4: Next you will be taken to a new page where one can view the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a print of the same for future use

Earlier, the exam conducting authorities had released the UGC NET admit card for the exam which was to be held on September 24, September 25, September 29 and October 1. NTA will also soon be releasing the UGC NET 2020 June session admit card for remaining exam dates.

The National Testing Agency has been conducting the UGC NET exams from September 24. The last exam that is scheduled to be held for NET 2020 June session will be on November 5. The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for recruitment of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowships in colleges and universities. These will be valid for all institutes across the country.

Candidates should take note that the exam will be held in online mode in different sessions. There will be two sessions in which the exam will be conducted the first one will be the one in the morning while the second will be in the afternoon. The first session will commence from 9 am and will go on till 12 pm while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.