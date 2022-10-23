UGC NET Answer key out, How to Raise Objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who had earlier appeared for the Phase 4 examination, can now download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the deadline for objections is set for October 24, 2022. Candidates may contest the Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per contested question if they are dissatisfied with it. It can be remembered here that, the test was administered on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022.

UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections?

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Step 1. Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Select the question and raise the objection.

Step 5. Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Step 6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

According to the latest reports UGC NET Result for first three phases will likely be out on 26 October, however NTA has not officially released the result date. The UGC NET 2022 answer keys could only be challenged online, and none would be taken into consideration if the processing fee wasn’t paid, it was announced in the official notice. The NTA will shortly post the UGC NET answer key 2022, question paper, and response sheet for the Phase 4 exam on the official website. Meanwhile, the UGC NET question papers for 2022 and recorded answers were also made available by NTA along with the answer key. Candidates have until October 20 to voice any objections to the preliminary UGC NET 2022 answer key (5 PM).

