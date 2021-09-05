UGC NET Applications 2021: Last Date to Apply Today

The last date to apply for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) is today, September 5. Aspirants who are willing to register for the exam must fill the application form through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The admit card will be released on the official website prior to the exam. While the last date for submitting the application form is today, the payment of fees can be done till tomorrow, September 6. The edit window to make the changes in the application form will be open between September 7 and September 12.

UGC NET 2021: Documents needed

— Aadhaar card

— Educational certificates

— Physical ability certificate (if applicable)

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

UGC NET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle.’ Click it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will have to enter your credentials and hit the submit button

Step 4: The application form for the exam will open. Enter all relevant details accurately and attach all required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 6: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your reference

This year, the exam for the December 2020 and June 2021 cycles has been scheduled for October 6 and 8 and between October 17 and October 19. Initially, the exam had to be held between October 6 and October 11. The exam dates have been rescheduled after aspirants raised concerns regarding the dates clashing with some other important examinations.

The exam will be held in the computer-based mode. Those who clear the exam will be able to apply for the post of assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor posts across UGC colleges and universities.

Any person who has any queries related to the upcoming exam can contact the NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here