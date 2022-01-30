UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Result Date, Expected Cut-off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 sessions by January end. The agency, however, is yet to give any official confirmation. Once released, the results will be available at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Before the Covid-19, the NTA usually announced the results of UGC NET within a month or less. The students are now urging the authorities to announce the results immediately. In 2021, the UGC NET was held from November 20 up to December 5. In some places, the exam was postponed due to a cyclone but it was later held between December 24 to 30. The NTA had merged the two attempts last year — December 2020 and June 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read| After BTech, MBBS Goes Local, Madhya Pradesh Considering Medical Education in Regional Language

As per past years’ trends, prior to Covid-19, the results used to be declared within one to two months. In 2020, the results were delayed and were released after 2 months. The exam ended on September 29 and the results were announced on December 1 that year. The December 2019 exam concluded on December 6 and the result was released in less than a month, on December 31 while the June 2019 exam ended on June 28 and the results were declared on July 15.

NTA has already released the answer key and candidates were allowed to raise objections, hence the results are expected to be released soon. Around 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exams this time. The exams were conducted in two shifts for three hours. It was held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in a multiple choice question (MCQ) format.

Read| AYUSH NEET Counselling 2021 Registrations Begin at aaccc.gov.in

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score at least 40 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent. Not just overall, candidates also have to pass each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved candidates have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to get 35 out of 100. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200, for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.