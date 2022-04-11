UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Combined Attempt in June

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycle will be conducted in the first or second week of June. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will released the detailed exam datesheet after finalising the dates, Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has said.

“For the merged cycles of December 2021 and June 2022, the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022. The exact schedule will be announced once NTA finalizes the dates," Kumar tweeted. (sic)

The application process for the exam is yet to begin and the link will be activated at the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once announced. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions across colleges in the country. The UGC NET certificate is valid for three years for the post of JRF. For the post of assistant professor and lectureship, the certificate is valid life-long.

Last year too, the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 sessions were merged and the exam was held after a period of 17 months. The exam was being delayed for a prolonged time period due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UGC NET was postponed as many as four time last year.

It was thereafter conducted between November 20 and December 5. Almost 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was held across 469 designated centres in 213 cities. It was held for 81 test papers. Out of the total, only 52,857 candidates cleared the exam. As the number of candidates were higher due to the exam being merged, the authorities had installed 1783 jammers and 8142 CCTV cameras across all the centres on day 1 of the test to ensure smooth and fair exam.

Meanwhile, the commission had earlier announced that PhD will not be mandatory to teach in central universities. The move has been taken so that industry experts without PhD degrees are able to apply for assistant professor posts across colleges and varsities. New positions will be created for such teachers and will likely be called as Professor of Practice or Associate Professor of Practice.

