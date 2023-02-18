The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2022 examination. Those who registered for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, by using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. A total of 57 subjects examination will be conducted by the agency. The examination schedule and names of the remaining subjects will be announced in due course. The exam will be held in computer-based test mode.

UGC NET Dec 2022 admit card: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the required credentials (Application Number and Date of Birth).

Step 4: Then click on submit.

Step 5: The UGC NET December 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save, download, and keep a printout for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2022 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The NTA has also revised the upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022 aspirants. After receiving a few representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF, the agency has set the last date to December 1, 2022, instead of February 1, 2023. As per the notice, candidates must not be more than 30 years as of 01.12.2022. However, a relaxation of up to five years has been provided to candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and third-gender categories and to women applicants.

“Few representations have been received from the candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF. The NET Bureau of UGC (vide Letter No.4-1/2019(NET/NTA) dated 02 January 2023) has requested NTA to fix the upper age limit for applying for JRF as 01.12.2022 instead of 01.02.2023,” reads the official notice.

