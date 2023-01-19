UGC NET December 2022 Correction Window Opens Today, How to Edit

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December session today, January 19. Candidates who applied for the exam can now edit details through the official website, at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from Feb 21 to March 10.

The registrations of UGC NET December 2022 closed on January 17 and candidates were allowed to submit the application fees till January 18. The UGC NET 2022 correction window will be open till January 20, up tp 11:50 pm. The NTA will released the exam city intimation slip in the first week of February, as per the official schedule. While the UGC NET 2022 admit card will be issued in the second week of February.

UGC NET Decmeber 2022: How to edit application

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC NET — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application correction link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using credentials and fill up the application form.

Step 4: Edit the required particulars

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

“Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor." reads the official website.

Meanwhile, the NTA has revised the upper age limit for UGC NET December 2022 aspirants. After receiving few representations from candidates to fix the last date for calculating the age limit to apply for JRF, the agency has set the last date to December 1, 2022 instead of Februrary 1, 2023. As per the notice, candidates must not be more 30 years as of 01.12.2022. However, a relaxation of up to five years has been provided to candidates belonging to OBC-NCL, SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories and to women applicants.

