The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon activate the test city notification link for the UGC NET December 2022 Exam. Once released, the exam city notification link will be available on the UGC NET official website- www.nta.nic.in.

According to the information bulletin, the details of exam centers in different cities will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official site for the notification link.

The admit card will be issued a few days before the exam. Candidates can check the exam cities through a few simple steps.

How to check UGC NET December 2022 Exam City Intimation

· Visit the official website of UGC NET at www.nta.nic.in

· Here click on the exam city intimation link available on the home page.

· Enter the registration details and click on submit.

· Your exam city will appear on the screen.

· Check the exam city and download the document.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for future references

The UGC NET examination will take place from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The exam will last three hours with no break between Papers 1 and 2. The first shift will run from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 3pm to 6pm. Applicants must visit the UGC NET official website for further information.

The UGC NET examination is conducted twice every year by the NTA. The computer based examination is being conducted from 2018. The exam is conducted to select candidates for the post of assistant professors in various government Universities and colleges, including autonomous higher-education institutions affiliated to the UGC. The UGC also selects the candidates for awarding Junior Research Fellowship through this examination.

Read all the Latest Education News here