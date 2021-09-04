UGC NET December Dates Changed, Check NTA's Revised Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The UGC NET was originally scheduled between October 6 and October 11, which now will be held between October 6 and October 8 and, between October 17 and October 19.

The exam dates have been rescheduled after aspirants raised concerns regarding the dates clashing with some other important examinations. The date sheet of the examination will soon be released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Those who are willing to apply for the exam can do so till September 5 through the official website. The last date for submitting the application fees is September 6 and the window to correct any detail on the application form is between September 7 and September 12.

Any person who has any query regarding the revised dates can contact the NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Those aspirants who clear the exam will be qualified to apply as an assistant professor and junior research fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor posts in Indian institutes and universities. The maximum age of the candidate applying for JRF should not exceed 31 years. There is no age limit for a person who is appearing only to qualify as Assistant Professor.

The competitive exam is usually held twice in a year, however, due to the impact of coronavirus in December 2020, the UGC-NET was postponed. As a result, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET also got delayed. So, to regularise the exam cycles, NTA and UGC have decided to merge the December 2020 and June 2021 cycle exam. The exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The admit card for UGC-NET will be released a few days before the date of the exam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here