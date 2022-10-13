UGC NET History Paper Did Not Leak, Says NTA as 'Fake' Tweet Goes Viral

A tweet has been circulating on social media claiming that the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) history exam conducted on October 10 was leaked. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now alerted candidates that it is a fake tweet. It claimed that the history (06) paper shift II of the UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) was leaked but NTA has denied the allegation.

“This is to bring to notice of general public that a fake tweet and a YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History (06) paper Shift – II, UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged cycles) conducted on 10.10.2022,” reads the official notice. “NTA vehemently denied the allegation,” it added.

“Further it is informed that the format circulating in social media is well after conduct of the examination on 10.10.2022 and also it is not the same that was delivered to the candidates,” the notice adds.

Earlier, the UGC NET phase two exams were delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The exams were scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 but were later postponed to be held between September 20 and 30. Further, multiple reports of technical glitches were reported during the exam on June 8, the National Testing Agency later announced it will reconduct the examination at the affected centres.

NIT Calicut and at least four other centres in Uttar Pradesh reported technical problems causing delays and difficulty in the paper. The server failure at NIT Calicut stopped the exam from starting at its scheduled time of 9 AM and it remain suspended till 12 PM. Many candidates also walked out of the centre in protest of the mismanagement and demanded re-examination.

