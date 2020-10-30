UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card Available for November Exam; Find Direct Link

The UGC NET Admit Card June 2020 for November exam has been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 Admit Card, the exam for which will be held between November 4 to November 13.

UGC NET June 2020 session exam earlier took place in phases between September 24 to October 1.

UGC NET June 2020: Steps to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Step 2: At the bottom of the page, you will find the tab ‘Download Admit Card for UGC NET June 2020.’ Click on the link

Step 3: A new window will open which will ask you for your credentials

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin. Click on Submit

Step 5: The page will load and show you the option to ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 6: Click on it and your admit card will be downloaded

Step 7: Print the admit card and keep it safely for the examination day

The direct link for downloading the UGC NET June 2020 Admit Card is https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/DownloadAdmitCard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjivRoFAJf5QC0mmebIT92RT. Candidates can directly enter the details to view and download their UGC NET June 2020 hall ticket

All the candidates need to carry UGC NET June 2020 admit cards for entry into the examination centre. The details of the name and address of their exam centre, timings, test centre number are on the UGC NET June 2020 admit card.

UGC NET is an eligibility exam that is held twice every year. Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is given to the merit holders while all the successful candidates are eligible to become Assistant Professor in colleges. This year, the UGC NET June exam was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis and it was held in September.

Now the second phase of UGC NET June 2020 is going to take place on November 4, 5, 11, 12 and 13.

The exam will be held following social distancing protocols keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic in India that has infected over 80 lakh people.

Candidates also need to sign an undertaking that declares if they have had any symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, or if they have come in close contact with someone who has been confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.