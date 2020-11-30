UGC NET June 2020 Exam Answer Key Released; Details at nta.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the final answer key for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) examination 2020 on its official website. Those aspirants who have appeared for the UGC NET 2020 exam can check the answer key on the official website at nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency conducted the NTA UGC NET 2020 from September 24 to November 13 at different locations across the country. The examination was carried out in computer-based mode. A total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the UGC NET exam. Of the total number of candidates, only 5,26,707 candidates appeared in the examination.

In order to check the answer key of the UGC NET 2020, these steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Visit at nta.ac.in

Step 2: on the homepage, find a link that reads ‘Answer Keys UGC-NET June 2020’

Step 3: UGC NET final answer key 2020 will open in a pdf format

Step 4: download or take a print out of the UGC NET final answer key 2020 for your own reference

An official notice on the website read, “The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce and Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in".

The UGC NET June exam this year was postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus . It was only after multiple postponements due to the pandemic and lockdown that the exam was finally held over a period of 12 days from September 24 to November 13.

On November 17, the agency had released the UGC NET June 2020 answer keys for 26 subjects. This was for the exams conducted between November 4 to November 13.