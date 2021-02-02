UGC NET December 2020 Exam to be Conducted in May; Registration Opens Today

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared the dates for the entrance exam of National Eligibility Test (NET). The registration for UGC NET December 2020 cycle will start from Tuesday, February 2. The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has declared the dates for the UGC NET December 2020 cycle. The exam which determines the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and/or the post of assistant professor is going to be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17.

The application process for UGC NET also starts today. UGC NET aspirants can register themselves for the exam on the website. According to the notification, candidates can access the website https://www.nta.ac.in/ or https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P to see the details of the UGC NET December 2020 cycle to be held in May 2021.

UGC NET December 2020 aspirants can register themselves online from February 2 to March 2. The application fees for the UGC NET December 2020 cycle can be paid by March 3.

UGC NET will be organised in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, as per the notice shared by the Education Minister in his tweet.

In the latest notification, it has also been shared that there will be two papers for UGC NET December 2020 cycle to be held in May 2021. The first paper will be of 100 marks and will have 50 questions while paper 2 will be of 200 marks with 100 questions. The UGC NET December 2020 cycle exam will be organised in two shifts. Both shifts will be of three hours each. The first shift will go on from 9 am to 12 pm while the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam is conducted twice every year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is a self-sustained premier testing organisation.