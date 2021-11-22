UGC NET: Over 12.67 Lakh to Take Exam as Dec 2020, June 2021 Attempts Combined

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) has merged the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions and the exam is being conducted after a period of 17 months. Around 12.67 lakh candidates have registered for the exams which began on November 20. The UGC NET is being held after 17 months in the computer-based test (CBT) mode across 469 designated centres in 213 cities. The UGC NET will conclude on December 5.

The last examination was held in June 2020, and the long gap is a result of successive lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam on November 20 saw a total of 52,335 candidates taking their tests at 338 centres across 177 cities. The first-day exam saw the participation of 48 percent women candidates, while four third gender candidates gave the tests.

The exam was conducted in two shifts of three hours each for 36 subjects. In the first shift, 13,975 students appeared for 19 subjects, while 38,360 candidates sat in the second shift for the remaining 17 subjects.

To ensure fair and smooth conduct of exams, the authorities had installed 1783 jammers and 8142 CCTV cameras across all the centres on day 1 of the test. NTA-appointed National and Regional Coordinators virtually observed the entire examination to avoid any malpractice. While the examinations on the first day were conducted successfully across all exam centres, except for one centre in Assam which has been rescheduled for November 28 due to technical reasons.

UGC NET is being conducted for 81 test papers for awarding of junior research fellowship and/ or eligibility for assistant professorship.

The subjects for day 1 exams were adult education, continuing education, andragogy, non-formal education, Arab culture, and Islamic studies, Arabic, archaeology, Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and peace studies, Chinese, comparative literature, and comparative study of religions.

Other subjects included criminology, defence, and strategic studies, folk literature, forensic science, French (French version), human rights and duties, Indian culture, linguistics, mass communication and journalism, museology and conservation, Nepali, Pali, Persian, philosophy, tourism administration and management, and tribal and religion language/literature.

