UGC NET Postponed 4 Times in 10 Months, Aspirants Ask Education Minister for Exam Dates

Candidates aspiring to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) have been waiting for a final exam date since December 2020. In the past 10 months, the UGC NET has been postponed four times. The UGC NET December 2020 attempt has been merged with the June 2021 attempt, however, the exam could not be held for either attempt yet.

The first pandemic, and then clashing of UGC NET exam dates with other entrance tests had made the exam conducting body - NTA - to reschedule the exam again and again. After multiple postponements, the exam was last scheduled to be held between October 17 to 25, however, it was again deferred till further notice. As per the current status, there are no final exam dates. This has made the NET aspirants anxious who are demanding a final decision on their exam.

Candidates have now taken to social media platforms to voice their concerns. They demanded the Education Minister release the final dates of the exam as soon as possible. They have asked UGC to release the admit cards 10-15 days prior to the exams. They also demanded that 30 days’ notice be given to them before the exams and not hold it suddenly so that they are able to prepare. Candidates have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #ReleaseNETEXAMDATE to ask for the exam dates.

NET exam has not been conducted from last year December. @DG_NTAhas already merged December 2020 cycle and June 2021 cycle. Exam has been postponed two times and still @DG_NTAis not releasing date for UGC NET.#ReleaseNETEXAMDATE#UGCNET@dpradhanbjp@DG_NTA@EduMinOfIndi — Swapnil Wanjare (@horcrux_888) October 21, 2021

I request @DG_NTA and @ugc_india to release the datesheet of NET at least 25-30 days and admit card 10-15 days before the exam so that students can make necessary arrangements.Last minute surprises can lead to academic pressure.Thanks! #NTA #UGCNET— Shashank (@pragmatikperson) October 18, 2021

NET exam has not been conducted from last year December. @DG_NTA has already merged December 2020 cycle and June 2021 cycle. Exam has been postponed two times and still @DG_NTA is not releasing date for UGC NET.#ReleaseNETEXAMDATE@dpradhanbjp@HansrajMeena @Bablu_Singh97— Arun Raj (@arunraj_jnu) October 21, 2021

Those who clear the UGC NET exam will be eligible for the post of assistant professor across colleges affiliated with UGC. NTA had said in a notice that the exam dates would be announced soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.