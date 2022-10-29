UGC NET Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow: Know Passing Marks, Past Year Cut-off

The UGC NET 2022 results are expected to be released by tomorrow. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the final answer keys for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles of UGC NET prior to releasing the result. The agency, however, is yet to make an official announcement on the date. Once out, the final answer key and result will be available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA had previously released a provisional answer key for UGC NET. The window to raise objections was open till October 26. The exam is held every year to determine the eligibility for assistant professor and junior research fellowship positions in universities and colleges across the country.

UGC NET results: Passing Marks, Past Year Cut-off

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score at least 40 per cent marks, while reserved category candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent. Not just overall, candidates also have to pass each paper separately. In paper 1, unreserved candidates have to score 40 out of 100 while reserved category candidates have to get 35 out of 100. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200, for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

The UGC NET 2022 was conducted in four phases from July 9 to October 14. NTA usually announces the results of UGC NET within a month or less. In 2021, the UGC NET was held from November 20 up to December 5. It was postponed due to a cyclone and later held between December 24 to 30.

In 2020, the results were however delayed and were released after 2 months. The exam concluded on September 29 and the results were announced on December 1 that year. In 2019, the UGC NET concluded on December 6 and the result was released in less than a month, on December 31 while for the June 2019 exam ended on June 28 and the results were declared on July 15.

