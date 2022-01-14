UGC NET Result Date, Expected Cut-off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 attempts by end of January. Due to a delay in time schedule because of the ongoing pandemic, NTA had merged two attempts - December 20202 and Juen 2021. The same was deferred again due to several reasons. Now, that the exam is over, students are anticipating the results.

Since the academic calendar for UGC NET is already delayed, NTA too will try to announce the results at the earliest to cover up for the lost time. Going by the past years, the results are usually announced in about 15 days of holding exams. The last exam in the combined attempt was concluded on January 5. Thus, experts suggest that students can anticipate their results by January 30.

Mere passing the UGC NET will not be enough. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in colleges. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks, for the reserved category it is 35 per cent. The Reserved category includes candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, and transgender backgrounds.

Candidates also have to pass each paper individually. In paper 1, scored 40 out of 100 for unreserved and 35 out for 100 for reserved category. In paper 2, candidates will have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200, for those belonging to OBC and EWS categories, the minimum marks will be 65 to 70, for SC it will be 60 to 65, and 55 to 60 for ST.

Results will be available to download in form of mark sheets at the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also get their certificates from the same websites. The dates of release of the certificate are not out yet.

As the exams have already been delayed beyond schedule, students are urging authorities to take prompt action in announcing the results for conducted papers. In a letter written by AIOBCSA to UGC, the association has asked UGC to announce the results immediately.

